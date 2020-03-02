Mildred L. Hervey, 83, made her heavenly transition on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
The Home-Going Celebration will be noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Stanley Mason to give the eulogy. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the church until the time of service.
“Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant” Matthew 25:23
Mildred Louise Hervey was born on June 19, 1936, in Tyronza, Arizona, to the late Anthony Eugene Smith and Lela Lillian Newsome.
She was the mother of nine children and loved them all equally and unconditionally as evident in the way she provided for her children and grandchildren over the course of their lives. She eloquently served the role of wife, mother and grandmother and her impact will be felt for generations to come.
A proud woman of God, she used the most common principles in the Bible as a guide on how to treat others and was known as a gentle loving spirit. She looked forward to her weekly Bible studies and church services at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she was very active for many years, serving as a member of the Mission Board, Church Choir and Deaconess Board. Her faith was steadfast and even during her courageous battle with terminal cancer before her passing, her most consistent response when asked how things were going was, “God got me.”
Anchored by a smile that could make God himself cry, her spirit inspired a community movement that impacts many lives in Michigan City, Indiana, and La Porte County. Started by two of Mildred’s children, Alisa and Antwan, who are born on the same day, nine years apart, “Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center” was created in 2019 to provide a path to self-sufficiency for those in the community who live in poverty or lack basic resources despite working. The company culture of unconditional love, diversity and inclusion was inspired by the way Mildred cared for her family and treated others despite coming from humble beginnings. She enjoyed her daily visits to the Arise and Shine facility and her spirit will live on through the organization.
Mildred was preceded in death by her devoted husband and best friend Elbert Russell Hervey; one son, Larry Daniel Burks; and two daughters, Barbara Jean Burks and Lillian Lynell Burks-Mayfield.
Mildred leaves to cherished her memories her children, Ellis (Diana) Burks III, Doraville, Georgia, Regina Burks Holloman, Indianapolis, Indiana, Alisa (Anthony) Simmons, Michigan City, Indiana, Keith Burks (Kandi), Michigan City, Indiana, Kevin Burks, Michigan City, Indiana and Antwan LaPree Burks, Michigan City, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Shirley Burks (Larry deceased) of Chicago, Illinois. Mildred also adopted her oldest grandchild, Natasha Burks-Barnes (Bobby), San Antonio, Texas, at the tender age of 11 and they shared an unbreakable bond; one treasured brother, Anthony “Brother” (Gertha) Smith, Chicago, Illinois; and two beloved sisters, Laura Ann Smith-Wynn (Edward deceased), Merrillville, Indiana, and Laverne Smith-Bell (Charlie deceased) Chicago, Illinois.
Her presence will also be deeply missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of adored nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, co-workers, her beloved church family and the many community members she was blessed to meet through Arise and Shine Food and Outreach Center.
Mildred enjoyed 17 years as a CNA at the former St. Anthony’s Hospital (Franciscan Health) and she also enjoyed her part time job as a crossing guard for many years through the Michigan City Police Department (Marsh School Post).
