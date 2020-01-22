Devon Froehlke Crane, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was born on Sept. 18, 1954, at La Porte Hospital, in La Porte, Indiana, to Dolores Froehlke Van Ulzen of Michigan City, Indiana, and Donald Eugene Crane of South Bend, Indiana.
Devon was a graduate of La Porte High School. After several years in construction he joined the U.S. Navy in 1975, and served aboard the USS Kalamazoo where he received a commendation and received an honorable discharge in 1979. At that time he met and married his former wife, Gretchen Rednour.
Devon is also survived by his dearly loved children, Jessica Lynne Crane and Matthew Judah Crane.
Devon had varied careers, including home construction, landscaping, yacht and office equipment sales, American Airlines and embarked on life coaching, including ministry pursuits. His interests included study and participation in music and singing in the Michigan City Messiah under the direction of Dan McNabb. He enjoyed a lifetime interest in the Arts. Devon’s hobbies included his music, fishing, his pets, reading and writing. Devon was born and raised in St. John’s United Church of Christ.
A private graveside service will occur at a later date.
Arrangements have been handled through Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Devon may be given to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www. Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
Commented