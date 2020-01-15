Robert Michael Marszalek Nov. 1, 1964 - Jan. 2, 2020

Robert Michael Marszalek, age 55, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Jan. 2, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana.
Private family Mass of Christian burial was held with burial in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery.
Root Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Robert was born Nov. 1, 1964, in Michigan City, to John R. and Sandra (Pawlicki) Marszalek.
Robert is survived by his loving and devoted parents; brother John T. (Yaneth) Marszalek of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister Melinda (Jim) Keenan of South Bend, Indiana; sister Jennifer (Matt) Baumgartner of Mishawaka, Indiana; nephew Matt (Sarah) Keenan of South Bend, Indiana; and nieces, Allison Keenan of Portage, Indiana and Marissa Keenan of South Bend, Indiana; godparents Jerry Cieciwa of Huntley, Illinois and Dolly Sheen of Peoria, Illinois and many loving and caring aunts, uncles and cousins across the country.
Robert loved his mom's spaghetti, being in the fresh air, easy listening music, relaxing in his favorite chair, giving hugs and his many friends at Logan Center and Walnut Street house.
Robert's family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at both Logan Center and the Walnut Street house for the beautiful care and compassion shown him over the years. They would also like to thank the staff at the Center for Hospice for making sure his last days were comfortable and peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Logan Center Adult Day Services Program, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46615.
