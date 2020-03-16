Betty L. Bechinski, 82, of LaCrosse passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1937, in LaCrosse, to Walter and Margaret (Newland) Younggreen. Betty graduated from LaCrosse High School and was a member of the LaCrosse United Methodist Church. Many in the LaCrosse Community will remember her as not only a friend, but as a second mother or grandmother.
On Oct. 1, 1960, in LaCrosse, Betty married Larry Bechinski, who survives along with their children, Rich Bechinski, Becky (Reggie) Lockett, Brenda (Wayne) Timm, Lori (Paul) Sikora, Lisa (Daron) Bruder and Jackie (Joe) Passauer; grandchildren, Lauren, Wittlee, Ashley, Zack, Haley, Jessica, McKenzie, Caleb, Cade and Grant; great-grandchildren, Deklin, Kyleigh, Wyatt, Liam, Aylah, Hayden, Kamryn and Ava; siblings, Jim (Carol) Younggreen, Pat (Fay) Younggreen and Esther (Steve) Rans; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Gavin; and brothers, Jack and Shorty.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Kosanke Funeral Home 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service on Thursday at 11 a.m. at LaCrosse United Methodist Church, 11 N. Indiana Ave., LaCrosse. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LaCrosse United Methodist Church.
