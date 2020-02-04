Kenneth O. Orlowski, 93, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and formerly of La Porte and Michigan City, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Brookdale of Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at noon at the Root Funeral Home with Rev. JoEllyn Chadwick officiating. Cremation will follow services and burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Ken was born May 22, 1926, in Michigan City to the late Steve and Edna Orlowski.
On July 22, 1950, in Michigan City he married LaVina (Wilch) Orlowski, who passed away on Nov. 21, 2011.
He is survived by one daughter, Lark (Rick) Killingbeck; and one son, Kent Orlowski; and one sister, Shirley.
Ken retired from Pullman Standard and then went back to work for the Michigan City Water Department. He retired after eight years of service from the Water Department as its President.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he and his wife were very active volunteers in the choir, business office and at fundraising dinners and he was a former member of the Michigan City Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed playing in the Michigan City Municipal Band for more than 30 years with his good friend Guy Foreman conducting. He also loved playing and watching golf. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
