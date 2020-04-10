Virginia L. Swager, 68, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born Feb. 18, 1952, in Michigan City to Louis and Nell (Gibson) Closs. She leaves behind her daughters, Pam (Tim) Navarro, Theresa Loera, Rachel Swager and Judy Keenan, all of La Porte; grandchildren, Jeremy Swager, Nahul Swager, Homero Loera, Eduardo Loera, Nyssa Sutherlin, Aaliyah Sutherlin, Heavenly Sutherlin, Ava Navarro and Carmen Navarro; a great granddaughter, Lilyana Swager; and brothers, Steve and Jeff Closs.
Virginia was warm, fun-loving and always put others first. She was a single mom who raised her family and worked at many jobs over the years. She was a devoted member of the Community Christian Center in Michigan City where she taught Sunday School.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a service will be held at a later date.
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Christian Center, 3901N CR-675W, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
Please leave prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
