James Reed, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
He was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Salyersville, Kentucky. He lived in North Judson, Indiana, as a child and lived in La Porte, Indiana, most of his adult life.
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 12:17 pm
