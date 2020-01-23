Norman Lee Gridley, 78, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at La Porte Hospital.
He was born June 24, 1941, in La Porte, Indiana, to Gilbert and Mildred (Mooney) Gridley.
Norman retired as maintenance electrician from Howmet Castings, La Porte, after 25 years. He was a member of the La Porte Jaycees and one year he was head of the July 4th parade. Norman enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and Papa who will be dearly missed.
On Oct. 15, 1966, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Sharon (Morton) Gridley, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa (John) Strange of Walkerton and Nikki (Evan Hanes) Gridley of La Porte; two special sisters-in-law, Jonnie (Danny) Wegiel of Springville and Vicki (Les Vernon) Swanson of Michigan City; eight grandchildren, Cody (Diana Jacobsen) Strange, Hannah, Sam and Sophie Strange, Madison and Mia Gridley, and Charlotte and Henry Hanes; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Tom and Tomi Felton.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
The family would like to extend a thank you to his caregivers at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton, Miller’s Health and Rehab, La Porte and La Porte Hospital ICU.
