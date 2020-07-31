Lorraine T. Keeler, 95, of Tinley Park, Illinois, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 6:50 p.m. in her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
