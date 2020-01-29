Charlene Marie Evers, 74, of Union Mills passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was born May 7, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, to Charles C. and Marie A. (Rosenbaum) Shireman.
Charlene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Wanatah and enjoyed caring for her animals, which included the local wildlife. She also loved planting and caring for her flowers to attract her favorite, hummingbirds. Charlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed.
On Sept. 7, 1968, at St. John Lutheran Church, Charlene married Richard “Larry” Evers, who survives along with their sons, Rich Evers and Andy (Melissa) Evers; grandchildren, Isabella and Brennan Evers, and Taylor and Aaron Villicana; and great-grandson, Max Villicana. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Charles Shireman Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel 309 N. Main St., Wanatah with a Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 15496S CR-900W, Wanatah. Burial of ashes will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunes Hospice, Lakeshore Paws or the Hummingbird Society.
