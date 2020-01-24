Miriam A. Long, 87, of Westville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Westville.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Reshan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Miriam was born April 18, 1932, in Michigan City to the late John and Lilah (Bohnstadt) Konkey.
Surviving are three daughters, Ann Marie (Alan) Kukulies of Maryland, Kathleen (John) Lesko of Westville and Elizabeth Law of Trail Creek; nine grandchildren, Emily, Isaac, Zachary, Elena, Tamara, Adison, Andy, Soraya and Arnold; seven great-grandchildren, Uluwehi, Esmeralda, Ruby, Addyson, Landon, Vivian and Quinn; one sister, Joan Coughlin; two brothers, David (Rose Marie) Konkey and Richard Konkey; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy, Charlotte and Linda; and one brother, Robert.
Miriam was the retired director of FEMA in Michigan City after many years of service to our community.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the La Porte County League of Women Voters. She was an accomplished author and had published the children’s books she wrote. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, Indiana 46360 or Lutheran World Relief, 700 Light St., Baltimore, Maryland 21230.
