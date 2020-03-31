Kurt H. Keppen age 65, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1954, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Kenneth and Ruth (Rothfuchs) Keppen, who preceded him in death. He was married on Aug. 10, 2007, to Cheryl (Beason), who survives.
Kurt is also survived by children, Aaron Trunk, Zachary (Jessica) Trunk and Emily Trunk; and grandchildren, Lucas Trunk and Noah on the way.
Kurt was retired from Arcelor-Mittal after 45 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Elks Lodge 432 and a member of St. Joseph Young Men’s Society.
Private cremation services will be handled through Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Kurt may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
