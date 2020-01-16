Jean M. Miller May 1, 1927 - Jan. 15, 2020

Jean M. Miller, 92, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Jean was born May 1, 1927, in Galena Township to the late Irvin and Mildred (Conrow) Barnes.
On Aug. 21, 1953, in La Porte, Indiana, Jean married Robert E. Miller, who survives.
Jean was a retired service representative from G.T.E. after 17 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the bereavement group.
Jean is survived by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Diane Soroka of Washington, D.C.; three sons, Jerry Bayer of Plano, Texas, Rick Miller of Henderson, Nevada, and Doug Miller of La Porte, Indiana; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Owen Barnes; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Elizabeth Reynolds, Rosemary Tregay, Marcella Slattery and Elsie Foster; and three brothers, William Barnes, Gerald Barnes and Richard Barnes.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte. Family and friends may gather from 9-9:45 a.m. in the funeral home before the Mass. Rev. Ian Williams will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C St., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
