Alan J. “Butch” “Big Al” Christensen, 67, of Mishawaka, Indiana, formerly of La Porte County, died Monday, April 6, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, Indiana.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 3:23 am
