Nancy A. (Nano) Henry, 87, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at 7 a.m. in her home.
A public memorial will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born June 23, 1932, in Cullonaughton, County Mayo, Ireland, to the late Michael and Mary (Costello) Burke. On Nov. 7, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois, she married Thomas Henry, who preceded her on Nov. 4, 2019.
Surviving are three sons, Michael (Barbara) Henry of Joliet, Illinois, Thomas (Francesca) Henry of Barcelona, Spain, and Kevin Henry of Evanston, Illinois; daughter, Eileen Henry of Michigan City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jenny, Michael, Matt, Caitlin, Dylan, Klara and Hank; four great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Joseph, Lilyann and Annabelle; and three sisters, Mary (William) Ryan of Hinsdale, Illinois, Bernadette Lynch of Dublin, Ireland, and Colette (Kasim) Blan of Park Ridge, Illinois.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Colleen Henry; two sisters, Theresa Beforth and Veronica Mattera; three brothers, Noel (Ann), Joe (the late Kathleen) and Frank (Dr. Mary) Burke; and daughter-in-law, Doro Boehme.
She enjoyed preparing lavish holiday meals for her family and doted on her grandchildren. Along with her late husband, she was an avid golfer and bridge player and was an active member of and zealous fundraiser for Notre Dame Catholic Church, Michigan City, Indiana.
Beidh muid chailleann tú mam.
Contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
