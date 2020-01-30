Robert A. Cusick, 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in University of Chicago Hospital, Chicago, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Aug. 26, 1959, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Richard and Mary Ann (McIntyre) Cusick. On Aug. 18, 1984, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Bonnie Cox, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Erik (Molly) Cusick and Colin (Emily Deaner) Cusick, both of Michigan City, Indiana; brother, Charles (Darlene) Cusick of La Porte, Indiana; and his beloved pet, Bentley.
Robert was a Crane Operator for 30 years at ArcelorMittal. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and watching the Three Stooges. Robert was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
