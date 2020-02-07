John F. Wiora, 89, of La Porte passed away peacefully from this life at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Golden Living Center Fountainview Terrace.
He was born Feb. 2, 1930, in Michigan City, Indiana, to John Novak and Evelena Swiger and later adopted by his grandparents, Lawrence and Viola Wiora.
On Aug. 29, 1953, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Michigan City, he married his best friend, Louis Ann Wiora, who preceded him in death Dec. 16, 2019.
John and Louise grew up in the same neighborhood and played together as children. They married after John returned from honorably serving his country in the United States Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage, sweethearts to the very end.
In his youth, John raised rabbits and carrier pigeons. He enjoyed science, fishing, the outdoors and growing flowers. His beautiful flower gardens were admired by all who saw them. John started his working career at the age of 16 as a welder for Royal Metal. He went on to work as general manager for Snyder, Inc. and retired from Woodruff & Sons as an electrician.
Surviving are his loving son, Doug (Katie) Wiora; daughter-in-law, Alida (David) Wiora; sister-in-law, Virginia Houghton; extended family member, Barry Krockover; and one step-granddaughter, Jessica Shelton.
Preceding in death were his parents; wife; one son, David Wiora; and one brother, Harry Wiora.
Per John’s wishes, no service will be held. Cremation will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Long Beach, Indiana 46360 in memory of John F. Wiora.
