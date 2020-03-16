Clifford T. Peacock, 55, of Michigan City passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Cremation services have been selected by the family.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Cliff was born June 20, 1964, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to the late E. Thomas and Lois Ann (Graupner) Peacock.
He married Hedy Peacock, who is preceding him in death.
Surviving is one daughter, Heather Peacock; two stepchildren; Marcus Moline and Megan Moline; four grandchildren, Colton, Gage, Gracie and Adian Thomas; one sister, Kimberly Peacock-Lenard; two brothers, Christopher and Cory Peacock; and many loving friends and extended family.
Cliff was a retired truck driver.
He loved to work on cars, go fishing and watch horror movies. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
