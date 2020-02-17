Sharon Ann Roark (nee Trembicki) 73, of Michigan City and formerly Portage, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at VNA of NWI Hospice Center on Feb. 15, 2020.
She was born July 3, 1946, to Joseph and Jayne Trembicki, who preceded her in death. She was married on Aug. 20, 1966, to Roger D. Roark, who survives along with their son, Brian (Katrina) Roark of New Buffalo, Michigan, and daughter, Karen (James) Hrivnak of Olathe, Kansas.
Sharon is also survived by nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a third great-granddaughter expected in June 2020; many nieces and nephews; and twin sister, Shirley (late Jerry) Laingren of Portage, Indiana; and brother, Butch (Fran) Trembicki of Knox, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Shelly Lynn.
Sharon was a lifetime member of the D.A.V. in Michigan City. She enjoyed many years of camping at Hoffman Lake Camp, developing many friendships and considering them her “lake family.”
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 3-6 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sharon may be given to the family.
