Eleanor Margaret (Haverstock) Juday, 96, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, at Miller’s Health and Rehab in La Porte.
She was born May 20, 1923, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of O.M. and Ethel I. (Hostetler) Haverstock.
Eleanor, a lifelong resident of La Porte, was an RN who received her training at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She married Lewis Farrell Juday on Aug. 24, 1947, at the First Christian Church, where she remained a member. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Eleanor and her husband owned Haverstock Funeral Home for more than 50 years. She truly had a servant’s heart, involving herself with many clubs and organizations such as Meals on Wheels, where she delivered food for 30 years, Ruth’s Circle, La Porte Extension Homemakers Club and Pine Lake Grange. Eleanor enjoyed taking care of her home, RV camping with her beloved husband and playing bridge with her Bridge Club friends.
She is survived by her husband, who she recently celebrated 72 years of marriage to, Lewis Farrell; son, Norman (Ginny) Juday; daughter, Alice L. (David) Amor of La Porte, Indiana; three grandchildren, Nick (Charity) Amor of Otterbein, Indiana, Kyle Juday of San Diego, California, and Andrea (Jeff) Overholt of Kouts, Indiana; and five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Amor, Jesse Overholt, Anna Overholt, Faith Amor and Ellie Overholt.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John W. Haverstock.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1 until 3 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at Haverstock Funeral Home with Pastor Everett Shattuck officiating. Entombment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 610 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN 46350 and/or Dune’s Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
Commented