Deborah Kay Osborne, age 67, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Franciscan Health. She was born on April 20, 1953, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Dale Heddens and Fay Miller, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Osborne; children, Felicia Kennedy, Valerie (Bernie) Clanton, Michele (Chris) McKeehan and Kathy (Phil) Anderson; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Mike, Tim and Dwayne Heddens; sister, Irma Rice; and her special companion, Casper. Deborah was also preceded in death by her son, Frank “Bubba” Wroblewski Jr.
