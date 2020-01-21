Jacqueline Cassidy, 91, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Settlers Place in La Porte.
She was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Theodore and Lillian (Madden) Novak.
On Aug. 7, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, Jacqueline, a Catholic, married David Cassidy, who passed away in 1999. In 1990, she moved to La Porte from Chicago. Jacqueline was a tomboy at heart and loved the Bears, Cubs and BlackHawks, still reciting stats and lineups. She was “always the woman in charge,” from Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to PTA and building campfires. Always independent, she enjoyed tearing things down and rebuilding them, working in the yard and just generally being active.
She is survived by her three sons, Michael (Leslie) Cassidy of Gurnee, Illinois, Dennis (Janet Bower-Rainhard) Cassidy of Chicago, Illinois, and Timothy (Barbara) Cassidy of LaSalle, Ontario; daughter, Kate Papp of La Porte, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, Frank Massano, Jennifer (Robert Wrutz) Massano, Kelly (Jamie) Stapleton, Tigre (Jake) Koch, Amanda (Eric Morse) Massano, Sarah (Jeff) Reed, Tiffany Galus, Allison Cassidy, Fallon Cassidy, Michael Galus, Jessica Cassidy, Jake Cassidy and Amy Cassidy; plus many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Patricia Cassidy.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2-7 p.m., with refreshments being served. A life celebration and prayer service will be held that day at the funeral home at 4:30 p.m., with Deacon Bob Bucheit officiating as well as family reflections. Cremation will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the La Porte County Sheriff’s Canine Division, 809 State St., La Porte 46350.
