Affectionately known as Grammy Boone, Ma Boone, or simply “Mrs. B.,” Debbie Kaye Boone, 58, graduated this earthly life and gracefully went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Sharing an important birthday with Jesus, she was born on Christmas Day, 1961, in Michigan City, Indiana. She married Rory Allen Boone on Nov. 17, 1979, and recently celebrated her 40th year of marriage to her best friend. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and loved ones, flooded with visitors as she chose to spend the last two weeks of her life at home instead of the hospital. She fought a valiant, epic battle with glioblastoma brain cancer, yet never complained about her circumstances, choosing to tell others “It is what is,” and “God is good, All the time.”
A woman of faith and courage, her passion in life was raising her children, grandchildren, and the hundreds of first and second grade students she was privileged to teach at St. Paul Lutheran School in Michigan City, Indiana, and St. John’s Lutheran School in La Porte, Indiana.
Other than traveling and spending quality time with the love of her life, Allen, her greatest thrills were the roller coasters at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, adventures at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, supporting the Chicago Cubs (win or lose), late night jazz and karaoke on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, and white water rafting on the Denali River in Alaska, when her children were stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. Until her diagnosis, she and her husband were also known to be patrons at midnight showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Thomas Earl Wilson Sr. and Dorothy Ellen (Lilly) Wilson; and sister, Mary Evelyn Wilson.
People often speak of those she leaves behind, but the following family members and loved ones are not truly left behind or left alone because of the indelible, eternal seal of love and protection that she had placed on the hearts and foreheads of those she loved, and those who loved her.
First, there will always be her adoring husband, Allen, who loved to tell her “As you wish,” as another way of saying “I love you!” Her children, Shelly Warren (James), Michael Boone (Melissa), Matthew Boone (Nicole), and Mallory Boone. Grandchildren, Joseph, Kyrra, Jaidn, Arya, Sabin, Sawyer, and Benjamin, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with an adoring sister, Brenda Hycner (Bruce), and affectionate brother, Thomas Wilson. And not to be forgotten, there was also Jefferson, her beloved boxer-pitbull, who was always available with a wet kiss and a lap cuddle.
She lived an amazing life and will always be remembered as a trusted friend and loving educator.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte 219-362-3100 with Pastor James Warren officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Debbie’s name to St. John’s Lutheran School, 111 Kingsbury Ave, LaPorte, Indiana 46350. A scholarship memorial is planned in her name.
