Julia “Julie” Anne Whybrew, age 62, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1957, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to Eugene and Mary (Vessely) Whybrew, both surviving.
Julie is also survived by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) (Tom) Carlson of Beverly Shores, Indiana, Steve (Cheryl) Whybrew of Porter, Indiana, Phil Whybrew of La Porte, Indiana, Chris Whybrew of Michigan City, Indiana, and friend John Carington, also of Michigan City, Indiana. She also is survived by nine nieces and nephews and two great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy Whybrew.
Julie was a 1975 graduate of Rogers High School. She enjoyed collecting trinkets, cookbooks, and reading. Julie worked for J L Fox Construction for several years.
There will be a memorial held at a later date, in her hometown with a special one being held in Indianapolis for her friends and family there.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to The White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, Indiana.
Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.
Commented