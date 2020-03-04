Col. James Lester Bannwart, USAF, Ret. age 76 passed away Feb. 20, 2020 following a long illness at his home in Daleville, Virginia.
James was born on Feb. 12, 1944, to the late Lester and Florence Bannwart in Michigan City, Indiana. He worked as a Civil Engineer for the U.S. Air Force for 22 years after graduating from U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 1967, also obtained a Master’s degree from the University of Missouri. James worked as Executive Director of the Upper Occoquan Sewage Authority and later served as the Utility Commissioner of Seabrook Island, South Carolina.
James is survived by ninth grade high school sweetheart and loving wife of 52 years, Maryann Chern Bannwart; daughter and son-in-law, Jaime Bannwart (Donald) Shelton; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas (Lisa Bench) Bannwart; grandchildren, Hannah Shelton, Daniel Shelton, Sara Bannwart and Evan Bannwart; and siblings, Bob (Mary Ann) Bannwart and David (Mary Ann) Bannwart.
Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions Jim has requested a toast to the fond memories in his honor.
