Sheila A. Autry, age 77, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Valparaiso, Indiana.
She was born and raised in Hobart, Indiana to Melvin Schultz and Edna Schultz-Hanna.
Sheila is survived by her loving sons, Randall Autry of Chicago, Illinois, and Robert (Teresa) Autry of Lebanon, Indiana; siblings, Bill (Jenny) Schultz and Terri Dale; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Edna; stepfather, Calvin Hanna; and sisters, Adeline Kasperek and Judy Meyer.
Sheila retired from Bethlehem Steel. She was an active member of the NWI Parrothead Club. She loved to travel and spend time with her beloved family and friends. Sheila will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are being handled through Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sheila may be given to: Alzheimer’s Association, https://alz.org/, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
219-874-4214.
