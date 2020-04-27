Bertha Weldy, 92, of Mishawaka passed away on Sunday evening, April 26, 2020, in her residence in the company of her loving family.
Bertha was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 7, 1927, to Theodore and Bessie (Demoplos) Lemberis. On June 14, 1953, she married the love of her life, Richard E. Weldy, in La Porte, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2009. She owned and operated her custom drapery shop, J.W. Draperies, for 30 plus years, a staple of Mishawaka’s Old Westside Business. She was a lifelong member of the Sister of Penelope.
Commented