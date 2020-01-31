Richard P. Grott, 79, of Union Mills passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born July 14, 1940, in Michigan City to Lawrence and Cecelia (Timm) Grott, graduated from Union Mills High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army in Germany. Richard made his career with Hopper’s in Hanna as a woodworker for many years. In his leisure time he enjoyed his HO model trains and creating heirlooms of his own utilizing his woodcrafting skills.
In 1964 he married Theresa Chmielowiec, who survives along with their children, Joseph P. Grott of Illinois, Karen L DeWitt of La Porte, Fred Grott of Westville and Pamela Grott of La Porte; brother, Norman (Gerrie) Grott; sisters, Frances Mueller and Susan (Richard) Bishop; grandchildren, Jimmy, Breana and Raymond Grott; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Zoe; and he also leaves behind an angel, Richard J. Grott. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Byron DeWitt; and brothers, Lawrence (Vicki) Grott, Jr., John (Mary) Grott and Albert (Carol) Grott.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 12 noon – 3 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel.
