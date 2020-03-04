Bobbie Lee Harris Nov. 2, 1946 to March 3, 2020 Mar 4, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bobbie Lee Harris, 73, of Walkerton passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Rannells Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eedition The News Dispatch 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMC loses 'a part of its history' – photographer Bill Swedenberg dies at 96Dekker Vacuum sale called growth move for Michigan CItyMan dies in house fire on Dewey StreetEarly coho fishing has never been betterFormer Michigan City mayoral candidate jailed on battery chargePuzzle leads to historic MC nativeFormer MC resident running for judge in CaliforniaValerie Kay Matthews Jan. 17, 1955-Feb. 25, 202074-year-old La Porte man charged with child molestingThe All-La Porte County Girls Basketball Team Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAdopting not only way to help the animals (2)Pets and people share unique bond of love (1)Michigan City to unveil new website Tuesday (1) Recent Comments Mandy said: great story...keep 'em coming View more Mandy said: hope more schools get involved with this ...great idea for the kids View more Mandy said: this is one of the best ideas yet View more Davis said: Thank you ex Mayor Meer for this View more Mama-Sez said: Thank heaven the courts did thier job & agreed with the jury & judge. Tough not enough time in my opinion. Your excuse to blame your d… View more Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
