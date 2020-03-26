James Paul Madison, 74, of La Porte, snowbird of Florida, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Tavares Hospice House Cornerstone Hospice, Florida.
He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, to George Christian Madison and Dorothy (Meyers) Madison.
Jim started working at Five Star Grocery where he was the Diary Manager. After they closed, he went to work at Sauers in the parts department for several years and he retired in 2005 from Napa Auto Parts. Jim had a side business, M&M corvette with his partner, Sam Mounce. He was an avid car buff. Jim loved to restore cars, his pride, a 1965 Pontiac GTO. Fondly nicknamed Ecto, and his 1965 Corvette convertible fondly nicknamed Mr. R. He was an avid race fan of Indy cars and later into NASCAR where he always rooted for the man in black, Dale Earnhardt. Jim enjoyed watching Counting Cars, American Pickers and car auctions on television. He enjoyed attending his grandson’s sporting events. Jim enjoyed traveling, walking his beloved Scottish terrier Tootsie in the park and going for ice cream. He enjoyed going to car shows, swap meets, and antique shopping at flea markets. Jim will be fondly remembered by the nick names Hamburger and Fillmore; and he was a lifetime owner of several Scottish Terriers.
On April 16, 1966, in La Porte, Indiana, he married his first wife, Joyce Ann (Wright) Madison, who preceded him in death Aug. 3, 2009.
On Jan. 10, 2019, in La Porte, Indiana, he married his second wife, Mary (Keehn) Madison, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Susan Dubbs of La Porte; one grandchild, Anthony (Morgan) Dubbs of La Porte; two great-grandchildren, Graham and Landon; brother-in-law, Tom Ingram of La Porte; cousin, Jacquie Madison of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew, Glen Peabody of Mount Clair, Illinois; and his beloved Scottish Terrier, Tootsie.
Also preceding in death were his parents; and infant brother, Richard Madison.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at noon, Monday, March 30, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Kingsbury Cemetery.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana, 46350 and/or to a Scottish Terrier Rescue in memory of James Paul Madison.
Commented