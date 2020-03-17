Carl Alan Coan, 58, of Michigan City passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, of natural causes. He was the beloved son of Alan and the late Brigitte Coan of Michigan City. He is dearly missed by his siblings, Heidi (Randy) Carter of Sandy, Utah, John (Cynthia) Coan of Michigan City, Ralph (Jenny) Coan of Redondo Beach, California, Susan (Jason) Geddes of W. Lafayette, Indiana, and Mark (Roxanne) Coan of Orlando, Florida. He was a loving uncle of Brandon (Kayla), Lauren, Austin, X Jake, Joshua, Joseph, Emily, Mallorie, Sophia, Natalie, Sonja, Ethan and Lucas.
Carl was born Aug. 5, 1961, and was a 1979 graduate of Elston High School. He attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, and received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music performance from IUSB. He wrote solo transcription books for the Hal Leonard Publishing Company for jazz saxophonists Michael Brecker and John Coltrane. Carl was a well-known and highly respected jazz musician (saxophone and EWI), educator and composer, and played for more than 40 years in the Chicagoland area and throughout the world with many renowned musicians.
Carl will always be remembered for his generous heart, quick and witty sense of humor, and musical genius. Since his passing, those three traits have been mentioned by so many friends and family through social media. He had such fantastic ad-lib jazz solos and enjoyed sharing his love of jazz with any other musician who wanted to learn, regardless of skill level. His family and close friends will miss his incredible trivia knowledge, kind and loving nature, and silly jokes and puns. He will be especially missed by his many nieces and nephews, who considered him their favorite uncle.
A private service was held for Carl with his immediate family at Root Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Cemetery in Michigan City.
The Coan family would like to invite all family and friends to a celebration of Carl’s life, and to perform at a musical jam fest on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Red Mill County Park, La Porte. For more information about this event, please visit Carl Coan’s Facebook page or contact Mark Coan at mark coan2020@gmail.com.
