Don Parrillo, age 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family and friends on March 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Parrillo of Florida; children, Kimberly Schob of Arizona, Timothy Parrillo of Indiana; granddaughter, Morgan Schob of Arizona; three brothers; and one sister.
Preceded in death by his parents, William and Josephine Parrillo.
Don was a former First Ward Alderman of Chicago, and the author of two books.
The love of Don's life was his granddaughter, Morgan.
A celebration of Don Parrillo's life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., River of Life Missionary Church, 516 Decatur St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.
