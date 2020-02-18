Donald L. Nowatzke, 78, of Hamlet, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in La Porte Hospital following an illness. He was born on June 21, 1941, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Earl Nowatzke Sr. and Mary (Lower) Bobo and lived in the area all of his life.
On July 3, 1971, in Walkerton, Indiana, Don married Marilyn Loehr. He was a retired Expeditor with New York Blower in La Porte and a member of the Kingsford Heights Sons of the American Legion.
Don is survived by one son, Dale (Dawn) Nowatzke of Hamlet; one daughter Darcie Cichon of La Porte; seven grandchildren, Jaron Lazo, Cameron Bailey, Trey Major, Emiela Kilgore, Owen Kilgore, Jacob Toth and Drew Toth; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Karol Braddock of Globe, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Mike Toth; and four brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. CST Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to the American Legion Post 434, Kingsford Heights.
