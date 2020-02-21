Margaret M. Terry of La Porte, Indiana, passed away in her home.
Per Margaret’s request there will be no visitation or services. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born in Arkansas to the late Arthur and Orena (West) Poff. On Aug. 13, 1954, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Rossie “Ross” Terry, who preceded her on Aug. 16, 2017.
Surviving are her son, Steve Terry of Michigan City, Indiana.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Terry; brother, David Poff; and daughter-in-law, Faith Terry.
Margaret was the Vice-President of TEACO in Michigan City, Indiana. She enjoyed shopping.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented