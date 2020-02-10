Rhoda Ann Sims, 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 7:50 a.m. in Aperion Care Arbors in Michigan City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Joseph Czolgosz officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late George and Olive Pearson. On Oct. 15, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, she married Thomas Sims, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Chris (Katie) Sims of La Porte, Indiana, and Patrick Sims of Layton, Michigan; five grandchildren, Brett Sims, Corey Sims, Brittney Fox, Chase Meyers and Zachary Sims; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Meyers; two sisters, June and Gladys; and brother, Leonard.
Rhoda was a retired school teacher, teaching in the Chicago school system. She enjoyed cooking and being a homemaker taking care of her family.
Contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave. Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
