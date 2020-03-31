Kai Erik Nyby, 67, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Kai was born in Hammond, Indiana, on March 10, 1953, to Folmer and Vera Nyby, who both currently reside in Michigan City.
Kai grew up in Portage, Indiana, and attended Portage High School where he met his wife. On Dec. 1, 1973, he married Melody “Starr” Cartwright, who survives. They were happily wed for 46 years. Also surviving are his children, Kirsten Linn (Michael) Snyder of Georgetown, Texas, and Kai Christian (Lindsey) Nyby of Georgetown, Texas; five grandchildren, Collin and Peyton Snyder and Kai, Grey and Charley Nyby, all of Georgetown, Texas; sister, Osa (Frank) Nyby-Burnett of Michigan City; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Niel Nyby, who passed away in 2017.
Upon graduation, Kai attended Butler University for one year before transferring into the Nyby family business. Kai later transitioned into acquisitions and worked with Waste Mgmt., United Waste and United Rentals. He was well respected and appreciated within his industry.
Kai loved his family and the Lord, with all his heart. His children and his grandchildren were his world. To Kai, family meant more than just blood, he made sure it was a priority. Daily, Kai reminded his family of their importance and how much he loved them. His family will miss him beyond understanding and look forward to the day of their reuniting.
Kai attended Cityview Bible Church in Round Rock, Texas, and was a beloved member of the parking team. He loved to serve and was an amazing host to all that he met. Those that knew him remember his amazing ability to make people feel welcomed and loved. He was an incredible friend to all those fortunate to have known him. Kai knew no strangers. He was kind and generous to a fault.
Cremation has taken place in Texas.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date both locally and in Texas.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Kai and Starr’s church, Cityview Bible Church, 2441 County Road 112, Round Rock, TX, 78665 or to a Food Bank of choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutler cares.com.
