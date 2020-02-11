Erma J. Meyers, 91, of Hesston passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Hamilton Communities in New Carlisle.
Erma was born on June 13, 1928, in Berrien County, Michigan, to Charles R. and Vera (Claypool) Zebell.
On Sept. 11, 1945, she married Lee R. Meyers at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in La Porte, Indiana. Erma was a war bride and lived with her parents in Three Oaks while her new husband served with the United States Army in the Occupation of Japan. Surviving are her daughters, Sandra (Warren) Ransom and Donna (David) Nelson, all of La Porte; three grandsons, Chris (Nicole McFay) Ransom of La Porte, Aaron (Amanda Caparelli) Nelson of Valparaiso and Tim (Alexis Light) Nelson of La Porte; great-grandsons, Cyrus and Griffin Nelson; sister, Marjorie Ultsch of La Porte; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband (1988); parents; brothers, Edward, Gerald and Glenn Zebell; sister, Georgianna Nowicki; daughter, Barbara Jean Meyers; son, Richard “Dick” Meyers; and grandson, Eric Ransom.
Erma was a waitress at Heston Supper Club for more than 20 years and was a former member of the Galena Homemakers Club. She loved spending time with her family, was ‘best friend’ to each of her grandsons, and was an avid animal lover.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte, with Erma’s nephew, Pastor William Zebell of Niles, Michigan, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks, Michigan.
A time of visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlerfuneral home.com.
Commented