Steven Joseph Topp, 54, of Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 11:32 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 17, 1965, in Hammond, Indiana, to Kenneth and Ruth (Esmond) Topp Sr.
Steven was the store manager for Al’s Karwick Grocery Store, Michigan City. Steven enjoyed wood working, remodeling, rebuilding computers and working on cars. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan, but his number one love was his family.
On Sept. 24, 2011, in Long Beach, Indiana, he married Paula (Borden) Topp, who survives.
Also surviving are his stepdaughter, Jaclyn (Tyler) Glick; one grandson, Bryton Glick; one goddaughter, Lauren Topp; one godson, Jeffrey Topp Jr.; father, Kenneth Topp Sr.; two brothers, Jeff (Isabel) Topp and David (Lisa) Topp; parents-in-law, Ray and Jeanette Borden; one brother-in-law, Tony (Heather) Borden; sister-in-law, Teresa (Kyle) Leemon; and many special nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his mother, Ruth Topp; and one brother, Ken Topp Jr.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte 219-362-3100.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org in memory of Steven Joseph Topp.
