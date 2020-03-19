Anna “Lois” Browning, 80, of Michigan City passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.
Lois was born on Nov. 12, 1939, in Muhlenberg Co., Kentucky, to James and Bertha (Lagrand) Bratcher.
On Jan. 20, 1956, she married Leon Keeling, who preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2001. On Feb. 27, 1990, she married Virgil Browning, who preceded her in death on May 18, 2002. Surviving are her son, Doyle (Leona) Keeling of La Porte; 10 grandchildren, Tina Keeling of Michigan City, Misty (James) McAlister of North Liberty, Michael (Hollie) Keeling of La Porte, Malisa Keeling of La Porte, Philip Keeling of La Porte, Anthony Keeling of Michigan City, Doyle Jr. (Sabrina) Keeling of La Porte, Duane (Amy) Keeling of Union Mills, Daniel Keeling of La Porte, and Kayla Keeling of La Porte; 33 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Palminteri of Chicago; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; husband; three sons, Stevie, Ronnie and David Keeling; grandson, Adam Keeling; and four great-grandbabies.
Lois worked in the kitchen at Fountainview Terrace, La Porte, for 10 years, retiring in 1987. Her favorite past times included cooking, quilting and traveling. Lois enjoyed riding motorcycles and visiting flee markets. She enjoyed car shows and was very knowledgeable about older model cars, able to identify them by merely their headlights. Most importantly, Lois loved the Lord. Her mission upon moving back to Indiana was to bring others to The Lord. Lois prayed daily for her family.
Private family services and burial have been arranged with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Memorial donations may be directed to Christ Gospel Church, 1539 S. Ind. 39, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
