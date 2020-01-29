Daniel J. Stayback, 74, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
He was born June 7, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Lewis and Juanita (Short) Stayback.
Daniel served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, stationed in North Dakota. He returned to this area and worked as a maintenance foreman for the South Shore Railroad Line before retirement. Daniel was a bartender for the VFW in Rolling Prairie, a member of the family Fox Hunting Club and the Conservation Club. He was an avid gardener, delivering sweet corn and zucchini to his neighbors on a regular basis. An outdoorsman, Daniel loved hunting and fishing and traveled extensively, including Kentucky Lake, throughout the Western U.S. with his brother and to Alaska with long time friend, Shirley Grall. For the past 10 years, he and his cousin Butch Cable would get up before sunrise and drive through the countryside taking pictures of Birds and various animals. Daniel had a great sense of humor and appreciated his many friendships.
He is survived by two sisters, Diane (Gerald) Keehn of Rolling Prairie and Carol Hoisington of Hamlet, Indiana; children, Jeff Kloss, Eric Kloss, Heidi Kloss Hudson, Angie Keehn, Damin Berry, Daniel Berry, Beth Stone and Vanessa Bildhauser; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Cremation has taken place.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
