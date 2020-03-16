Robert Lee Moffitt Sr., 77, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 2:53 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City, surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness with COPD.
He was born Sept. 24, 1942, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Robert Jay and Melva Mae (Wilke) Moffitt.
Robert was a co-owner of Mewbourne and Moffitt Construction and a carpenter for many years. He retired from the Indiana State Highway Department. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman, enjoying these activities with his family. Robert enjoyed vacationing at his property in Wisconsin. He worked on cars and also enjoyed drag racing and watching NASCAR races, Dale Earnhardt, Sr., being his favorite driver.
On Nov. 11, 1961, in New Buffalo, Michigan, he married, Jean (Kosmyna) Moffitt, who survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Robert (Sherry) Moffitt Jr., Brian (Jennifer) Moffitt and Autumn (Dominic) Moffitt Scheidt, all of La Porte; two sisters, Shirley Bolka and Pat Johansson both of Alabama; one brother, Jerry Moffitt of Arizona; and five grandchildren, Briana (Tyler) Hunter, Hunter Moffitt and Mason, Lexi and Preston Scheidt.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or the Indiana Wildlife Federation at IndianaWildlife.org.
