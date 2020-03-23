Cindy Lou Ondrovich, 57, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 14, 1963, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Jerrold Wright and Betty Ross.
A homemaker, Cindy Lou was a lifelong resident of La Porte. She loved flowers, both growing them and receiving them. She enjoyed being in her swimming pool and listening to music, like Aerosmith and other classic rock. Cindy spent time riding and playing with her dogs Sienna, Copper and Harley. She adored her children and grandchildren.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Jeff; her father, Jerry; son, Mike (Carrie) Hubner of Michigan City, Indiana; two daughters, Michelle (Steven Sipich) Ashton of La Porte, and Jessica (Matt) Comer of Paris, Texas; two grandchildren, Nolan Ashton and Quincy Comer; two special friends, Bill Hubner and Michael “Mokey” Lofton.
Cindy was preceded in death by her mother and a brother who died in infancy.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City, IN 46360 and La Porte Animal Shelter, 2655 Ind. 2 La Porte, IN 46350.
