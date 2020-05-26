Joshua “Josh” G. Summerlin, age 25, of Westville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born May 4, 1995 in Michigan City, Indiana.
Josh is survived by his mother: Theresa (Wayne) Goeman and father: Greg (Becky) Summerlin; “Second Mom” Michelle Christopherson; sister: Kristina (Chad) Summerlin; step-brother: Tyler (Hannah) Goeman; step-sisters: Emily Goeman, Jenna Bryant; step-brother: Hayden Heffron; nephew: Ace Smith and niece: Ayla Smith; grandparents: Paula Baranowski and Ed Summerlin, Lucky Lindsey, Theresa Rife and Alfred and Judy Goeman; uncles: Jeff (Kathy) Summerlin, Larry (Lisa) Lindsey and Brian Lindsey; best friends: Curtis Christopherson and Alex Mahaffey; special friends: Steve and Juanita Middleton; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Wanda Lindsey, Jane Heffron, and George Baranowski; great-grandmothers: Aleen Shaver and Mildred Summerlin.
