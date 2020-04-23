John Conners Jr., 87, of Fish Lake, Walkerton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1932, in Chicago to the late John Sr. and Alice (Turner) Conners.
John was a member of the Teamsters Union and was dedicated to his career as a truck driver for more than 50 years. Before that he served in the United States Air Force and is a veteran of the Korean War. He was a national life member and past commander of the VFW in Chicago, a member of the American Legion Post 400 at Fish Lake, past president and member of the Fish Lake Home Owners Association, the Fish Lake Conservation Club and the Canaryville Veterans Association in Chicago.
