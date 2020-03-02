Robert E. “Bob” Cooper, 88, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in Michigan City, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be held at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23, 2301 Ohio St., Michigan City, Indiana, at a later date. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
He was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Wallace, West Virginia, to the late Eugene and Pauline (Cumberledge) Cooper. On Oct. 11, 1951, in Wallace, West Virginia, he married Phyllis M. (Webb) Cooper, who preceded Dec. 26, 2009.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Donald) Monchamp of Michigan City, Indiana, and Mariann (Robert) Hall of Michiana Shores, Indiana, and Arizona; seven grandchildren, Mark (Michelle) Sweeting of Valparaiso, Indiana, Matthew (Heather) Sweeting of La Porte, Indiana, Vicki (Kent) Ackles of Mesa, Arizona, Jennifer Paolella of Mesa, Arizona, Eric Cooper of Michigan City, Indiana, Barry (Isela) Cooper of Tuston, California, and Sereta McCaroll of Gatlinburg, Tennessee; 15 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill (Betty) Cooper of Ohio, and Buddy (Joan) Cooper of Michigan City, Indiana. He was preceded in death by son, Robert “Butch” Cooper, Jr.; and sister, Juanita Cooper.
Robert retired from Midwest Steel as a supervisor in 1987 after working there over 30 years. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23 in Michigan City. Robert enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, singing and playing the guitar.
Contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter #23, 2301 Ohio St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
