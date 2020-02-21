John Alan Schwenk, 73, of La Porte died at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, of heart failure at La Porte Hospital. John was the fourth child of eight children born to the late Rev. Ward and Alberta (Slagle) Schwenk in La Porte, Indiana. John was a self employed construction worker in the La Porte area. He also lived in and worked in Minnesota, Alaska and Kansas.
John was of German ancestry (fifth generation) by relatives immigrated to the Unites States in the 1850s. As a young boy he traveled to both East and West Africa with his missionary parents. He later spent summer at Camp J.I.M. and developed a love of the outdoors and travel. He attended schools in Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio.
Surviving are one daughter, Sarah; and four grandchildren, Julian, Gem, Emerald and Sterling. John is also survived by two sisters, Doris Schwenk and Mary (William) Pearce; two brothers, Dale and Mark; nieces and nephews, Karla, Berene, Stephen, Charlene, Tiffany and Ramon; and numerous cousins. Preceding him in death are his parents; grandparents; infant sister, Lois; nephew, Shannon; sister, Jane and her husband, Sid Thompson; brother, Paul; and brothers-in-law, Benjamin Wondergem and Daniel McKowen.
The Root Funeral Home, 312 E. Seventh St., Michigan City, is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name directly to the funeral home. Private memorial services will be held for family members at Heckman Cemetery at a later date.
Commented