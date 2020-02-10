Leona C. Yagelski Bobinski Mazuchowski, 100, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 2 a.m. in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born June 22, 1919, in Burdick, Indiana, to the late Frank and Rose (Pilarski) Yagelski.
Contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church/Otis, P.O. Box 386, Wanatah, IN 46390.
