Theresa Celine Borzych, 87, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:52 a.m. in Brentwood Assisted Living, La Porte, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mary”s Catholic Church/Otis, 101 N. Church Road, Otis, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. Visitation will be from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church/Otis. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Zenon and Mary Rose (Lyk) Tabernacki. On May 9, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, she married Norbert John Borzych, who preceded her on July 14, 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Maria Rose (Dr. Edward) St. Ville of Lake Forest, Illinois and Nancy (Joseph) Skalka of La Porte, Indiana; two sons, John Norbert (Linda) Borzych of Westville, Indiana, and Stephen (Traci) Borzych of Westville, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Thomas Borzych; and two sisters and five brothers.
Theresa was the retired co-owner of Norbert’s Motel. She was a member of and Sacristan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church/Otis and a member of the Third Order of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Theresa enjoyed making rosaries.
Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church/Otis, P.O. Box 386, Wanatah, IN 46390.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaver stock.com.
Commented