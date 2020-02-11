Richard John Kubica, 81, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 12 a.m. in Bridgewater Health Care Center, Carmel, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. The St. Joseph Young Men’s Society will recite the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral chapel.
He was born June 2, 1938, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Walter and Stella (Jankowski) Kubica. On Oct. 25, 1965, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Lois Jean Spychalski, who survives in Noblesville, Indiana.
Also surviving are five daughters, Lori (Rich) Fraker of Goodrich, Michigan, Karen Bilyou of Fortville, Indiana, Marianne Kubica of Indianapolis, Indiana, Catherine (Shawn) Barney of Westfield, Indiana, and Elizabeth (Kevin) Hutton of Carmel, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Bethany Fitzsimmons, Ryan (Johanna) Blozis, Aaron Fraker, Julia (Matt) Eichler, Aleea (Rachel) Kemper, Contessa (Caleb) Stutler, Chase Bilyou, Carrie Bilyou, Evan Barney, Grace Hutton and Joseph Hutton; 10 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fitzsimmons, Frank Fitzsimmons, Caroline Fitzsimmons, Marlena Blozis, Mariella Blozis, Eloise Eichler, Zackary Kemper, Whitney Kemper, Nathan Stutler and Natasha Stutler; and four nieces and three nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Kroehler.
Richard retired as a payroll clerk at Weil-McClain. He graduated from Elston High School and attended Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Michigan. Richard was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, Life member of the St. Joseph Young Men’s Society, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and assisted with the opening of the St. Stanislaus Thrift Shop. His hobby was coin collecting.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Services Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or to St. Stanislaus Renaissance Campaign, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
