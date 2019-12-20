Mrs. Sheryl A. Jones, 63, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.r 18, 2019, at the Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois.
Sheryl was born June 27, 1956, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Harold and Mary Mooney Padgett. She married Jack Jones, Jr. on June 29, 1974, in La Porte.
Sheryl is survived by her son, Derek (Julie) Jones of Galesburg; her granddaughter, Jaylea Jones of Galesburg; her brother, Rodger (Mary) Padgett of Tennessee; her two sisters, Mary Broviak and Betty Hildebrant, both of La Porte; and her dog, Penny. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Padgett.
Sheryl graduated from high school in Killeen, Texas, in 1975. She worked several years as a deputy sheriff for La Porte County. Sheryl had worked as a certified nurse’s aide before completing the Carl Sandburg Nursing program in 1991. She worked as a registered nurse for Galesburg Cottage Hospital in the Intensive Care unit for 28 years.
Sheryl enjoyed painting and traveling all over the world. Her greatest pastime was camping alongside her granddaughter, Jaylea. Sheryl was a kind hearted lady that will be missed by her family and many friends.
A Celebration of Sheryl’s Life will be from 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Cremation will be accorded. Her cremated remains will be interred with her family in La Porte, Indiana, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a nursing scholarship in Sheryl’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Commented